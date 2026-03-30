Inflation dynamics: Ongoing Iran conflict will complicate policy choices

An oil-price shock tends to reduce economic growth and increase the inflation rate. Stagflationary conditions are particularly difficult for central banks to manage. Policy intervention to contain the inflation rate can affect economic activity and further weaken the growth impulse. Thus, it is important to maintain the right balance. As things stand, the government has only selectively allowed the increase in global crude-oil prices to be passed on, which is likely to have a muted impact on inflation outcomes in the near term. However, if the war prolongs, inflationary pressure could build up in various ways. A shortage of gas, for instance, is affecting production in various sectors, which would soon start feeding into prices. It is also worth noting that the rupee is under pressure due to a possible increase in the current account deficit and lower capital inflow. The currency has fallen by over 4 per cent against the dollar since the beginning of the war and will add to inflationary pressure through the prices of imported goods.