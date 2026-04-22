Ground realities: Ceasefire extended, but path ahead remains unclear

If, as reported, the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is actively sidelining the political authorities, it is difficult to see scope for common ground. The IRGC, by its very nature as Iran’s supra-governing agency, is likely to be more intractable than the political leadership in agreeing to the US’ challenging terms on uranium enrichment and the disarmament of client groups Hamas and Hezbollah as long as Israel remains a nuclear-armed and territorially expansionist power. Much, therefore, hinges on the US-brokered peace talks between Lebanon and Israel. Further, the US blockade will undeniably constrain Iran’s export earnings as well as vital imports of food, grain, and medicine, which will impose additional suffering on its people. The country, in fact, continued exporting its own oil after the conflict began and reaped the benefits of higher prices. Together with its imposition of transit fees through the strait, Tehran has built a sort of buffer. In March, it recorded its fifth-highest earnings over the past year and a half. This apart, decades of escalating sanctions have inured the Iranian people to hardship. In this situation, surviving a further blockade should not be a stretch. Having suffered so much, the Iranians may not be willing to give up at this point.