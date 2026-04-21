Chips to ships: South Korea, India must collaborate in additional sectors

The visit of South Korean President Lee Jae-Myung to New Delhi is an opportune moment to reflect on the many ways in which the bilateral partnership, although deep and long-lasting in terms of economic interconnection, is nevertheless underperforming as compared to its considerable potential. South Korea is a major investor in manufacturing in India, with long-standing stakes in the automotive sector, for example. And the selfie taken with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr Lee by the chief executive officer of multinational conglomerate Samsung, with a phone that he said was made in its plant in Noida, is a reminder of how crucial a contributor South Korea has been to India’s recent successes in electronics assembly and exports. More will be expected, such as support for attempts at building manufacturing scale in various parts of the semiconductor supply chain. This has been a major priority for the government, and South Korea — one of the few countries in the world with the kind of manufacturing expertise that allows for the production of chips or of high-tech screens — will unquestionably play a large role in any rational plan for a further development of the electronics sector and moving it up the value chain.