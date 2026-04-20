Reservations about quotas: Universities must eliminate faculty ward quotas

India has one of the largest higher-education systems globally with about 50 million enrolled in some form of tertiary education. Of those, about 700,000 are enrolled in central universities. Despite these impressive numbers, few of the institutions they attend can claim to be of global quality. In the annual QS World Rankings by Quacquarelli Symonds, it is mostly the Indian Institutes of Technology that bask in the upper ranks. But the IITs cater to just 18,600 BTech seats annually. In the social sciences, JNU maintains a strong academic reputation in international rankings, figuring in the top 100 in several subjects. In the 2026 QS World University Rankings by subject, JNU ranked 26th in development studies. It offers 3,000 to 4,000 seats for admission across various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. Given the paucity of quality education in India, it would perhaps have served the cause of equity better for the university to have expanded capacity and offered more regular seats for those seeking admission on the “merit-cum-means” scholarships — for which the institution has an honourable record.