Himalayan hopes: RSP's decisive victory raises Gen Z's expectations

The RSP’s decisive victory, which promises stability in place of frequent coalitions run by three parties headed by entrenched politicians, has concomitantly raised expectations. GenZ protestors, who precipitated the political crisis in September last year, reflected their frustrations with high joblessness — running at 10 per cent — and rampant corruption among the political elite, among whom the youth’s particular target was “nepo babies”. Chronic political instability — 14 governments since the fall of the monarchy in 2008 — has eroded Nepal’s key tourism and services sectors, even as droves of educated Nepalese have headed overseas. The result is that remittances, rather than productive economic activities, have become a major driver of consumption. Though the RSP is not without administrative experience, it has set itself a challenging agenda. Its manifesto promises to create 1.2 million jobs in five years, reduce foreign migration, double per capita income from $1,447 to $3,000 (more than doubling gross domestic product), and provide health care and insurance for all. It is unclear how it plans to achieve this. Balen’s governance record in Kathmandu as a decisive, technocratic disruptor may offer clues to the new government’s approach.