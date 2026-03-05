Elusive inclusivity: Why gender diversity on boards needs a fillip

Private companies in India should not be regarded as beacons of social progress, however. The rules mandate that listed companies with a turnover of over ₹300 crore or paidup capital of ₹100 crore or more must have at least one woman director. Many companies tend to follow the law in letter rather than spirit by appointing promoters or their relatives to the position. Later, rules for the top 1,000 listed companies were tightened to specify the appointment of at least one independent woman director. As of March 2025, nearly 97 per cent of companies listed on the National Stock Exchange have at least one woman director on the board. Though this must be seen as heartening progress, more than half the companies have just one woman director. This fact suggests a token approach to regulatory compliance. That said, India has undoubtedly made progress. The most recent record must compare with the year 2014, when gender-diversity laws came into force and when women directors accounted for just 5 per cent of corporate directorships. Interestingly, India outperforms China on this score. In China, women hold only 13 per cent of board seats in state-owned firms and 18 per cent in private companies.