Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Opinion / Editorial / Micron's ATMP plant a key first step in India's semiconductor ambitions

Micron's ATMP plant a key first step in India's semiconductor ambitions

Micron's Sanand ATMP plant signals progress, but India's semiconductor ambitions hinge on scaling fabrication, talent, and supply-chain depth beyond mature nodes

PM Modi inaugurates Micron ATMP unit
premium
PM Modi inaugurated Micron ATMP unit (Photo: Narendra Modi/X)
Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2026 | 10:35 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The inauguration of Micron’s semiconductor facility for assembly, test, marking, and packaging (ATMP) in Sanand, Gujarat, marks a tangible advance in India’s ambitions in this respect. The plant is set to commence commercial production of integrated circuit packages, modules, and solid-state drives from advanced dynamic random access memory and NAND (a storage technology) wafers. The $2.75 billion investment brings direct employment, supplier opportunities, and export potential, while also signalling that global firms are willing to commit capital in India. The facility comes on the heels of India’s efforts to position itself within global technology-supply chains, including the Pax Silica agreement, which is aimed at securing critical minerals and strengthening semiconductor cooperation. 
However, at the same time, the Micron plant must be seen for what it is. It is an ATMP unit, assembling and packaging wafers fabricated elsewhere. While this is an important step in the value chain, India’s broader semiconductor mission has moved to address that gap. Beyond Micron, a series of semiconductor projects are at various stages of execution. Tata Electronics, in partnership with Taiwan’s Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation, is building a fabrication plant in Dholera, Gujarat, aiming to produce 28 nanometre and larger chips, targeting 50,000 wafer starts per month for the automotive, computing, and artificial-intelligence (AI) sectors. Two major facilities for assembly and test are coming up, one each in Assam and Gujarat, while other approved units span Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and Punjab. 
Currently, India is focusing on manufacturing chips in the 28-110 nm range suited to industrial applications, automobiles, and large electronics. It does not yet have the expertise to produce advanced chips in the 3-5 nm category. The country lacks access to advanced lithography used to carve ultra-fine transistors on silicon. There are also constraints in advanced packaging and memory, with global capacity for Chip-on-Wafer-on-Substrate (CoWoS) advanced packaging and High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) being tightly held by a few suppliers. Thus, the country remains far behind Taiwan, China, and South Korea in fabrication depth. A study conducted by the Indian Electronics & Semiconductor Association suggests that by 2032, nearly 60 per cent of India’s semiconductor demand in value terms could be for chips below 10 nm, driven by data centres, smartphones, and computing hardware. The likely outcome is continued reliance on imports for a majority of high-end demand, while domestic producers may have to export mature-node output to remain viable. That is not inherently negative, since global demand for legacy chips will persist. 
To address the limited availability of skilled labour for high-precision facilities, the All India Council for Technical Education has introduced courses in chip design and manufacturing, but scaling up industry-ready talent will take time. Infrastructure gaps must also be addressed. Reliable power, abundant ultra-pure water, and seamless logistics are non-negotiable. Backward linkages also deserve greater emphasis. Semiconductor manufacturing depends on specialty gases, chemicals, and maintenance ecosystems. Meanwhile, defence requirements, largely at mature nodes, could anchor domestic fabrication with assured demand. Developing capabilities in these areas would integrate India more deeply into global supply chains at a lower capital risk.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Preventive leap: Nationwide HPV drive can target the cervical cancer burden

Premium

Managing the fallout: West Asian conflict can be challenging for India

Premium

Brace for impact: US-Israeli attack threatens global stability

Premium

A new beginning: New GDP series has improved the scope of estimation

Premium

India must confront the fiscal risks of an expanding freebie culture

Topics :Business Standard Editorial CommentEditorial CommentBS Opinionsemiconductor industryData centreGujarat

First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 10:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story