Micron's ATMP plant a key first step in India's semiconductor ambitions

However, at the same time, the Micron plant must be seen for what it is. It is an ATMP unit, assembling and packaging wafers fabricated elsewhere. While this is an important step in the value chain, India’s broader semiconductor mission has moved to address that gap. Beyond Micron, a series of semiconductor projects are at various stages of execution. Tata Electronics, in partnership with Taiwan’s Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation, is building a fabrication plant in Dholera, Gujarat, aiming to produce 28 nanometre and larger chips, targeting 50,000 wafer starts per month for the automotive, computing, and artificial-intelligence (AI) sectors. Two major facilities for assembly and test are coming up, one each in Assam and Gujarat, while other approved units span Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and Punjab.