Managing the food economy: Procurement must be aligned with requirements

In this regard, there are several policy challenges. Excess procurement strains storage capacity and inflates the food subsidy bill. Grain that is procured must be stored, transported, insured, and eventually distributed or exported. When stocks significantly exceed the buffer norms, carrying costs rise and valuable fiscal resources are tied up in maintaining surplus inventories. Food subsidies are one of the largest expenditure heads of the Union government, exceeding ₹2 trillion a year. Further, skewed incentives distort cropping patterns and worsen groundwater depletion in paddy-growing states. Paddy is a water-intensive crop with a water footprint estimated at 3,000-5,000 litres per kg. Its sustained higher production, especially in stressed states such as Punjab and Haryana with declining water tables, deepens ecological stress.