Listing Tata Sons will help resolve multiple issues within the group

Recent developments in the Tata group have brought the focus back on the merit of the public listing of Tata Sons, the holding company of the salt-to-semiconductor conglomerate. Against the current backdrop of infighting within Tata Trusts — the largest shareholder of Tata Sons — and the absence of a consensus between the two sides on critical issues like leadership and the way forward in business, the importance of listing Tata Sons must be emphasised. Saddled with a complex ownership structure, listing it is expected to ring-fence the conglomerate from various risks. Tata Sons was designated an upper-layer non-banking financial company by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in September 2022, mandating its listing in three years. The RBI has not responded to the group’s request seeking a change in classification from an upper-layer core investment company even after the deadline expired in September 2025. While nothing can stop Tata Sons from filing for an initial public offering (IPO), regulatory clarity on the matter would help in settling a long-pending issue.