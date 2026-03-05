Listing Tata Sons will help resolve multiple issues within the group

As for the complexity of the shareholding structure, Tata Trusts, by definition a philanthropic organisation, owns 66 per cent in Tata Sons, which operates around 26 public listed companies and many other unlisted firms. Adding to the complexity, Mr Tata, who became chairman of Tata Trusts after Ratan Tata’s passing in October 2024 and subsequently joined the Tata Sons board, holds top leadership positions in several Tata entities such as Trent, Voltas, and Tata Investment Corporation. He’s also vice-chairman of Titan and Tata Steel. Also, the second-largest shareholder in Tata Sons is the Shapoorji Pallonji group, an infrastructure and construction major, with an 18 per cent stake. On its part, the Shapoorji Pallonji group, which has been engaged in a long-winding legal battle with the Tatas following Cyrus Mistry’s ouster as Tata Sons chairman in October 2016, has been pressing for Tata Sons’ listing to liquidate its stake and service the accumulated debt.