Household income survey to gauge earnings welcome, but challenging

To be sure, this is not the first attempt at income surveys — with a handful of pilots since 1955 failing to take off. Receipts and disbursement numbers were sought in two household surveys between 1964 and 1970, only for that component to be subsequently scrapped. The reason was that it threw up income estimates that were lower than households’ combined consumption and savings estimates. The underlying challenge remains pertinent even today — individuals are not comfortable sharing their exact income details even with those they are acquainted with, leave alone a government enumerator. Most high-income earners tend to understate incomes, not in the least for fear of attracting tax sleuths. Surmounting this reluctance will be fundamental for the survey’s credibility and hence the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) must address this foremost. In South Africa, which carries out a combined Income and Expenditure Survey, the response rate is lower for queries about living conditions, including income, than it is for spending-pattern posers, despite a legal compulsion for sampled households to participate. India’s surveyors would also need to ensure that the sample size and universe of selected households are representative of its 1.40 billion-plus population. Individuals with multiple-income sources, with some yielding seasonal inflows or “in kind” payments, could be difficult to canvas accurately, particularly in rural India. The evolving urban landscape poses a more serious obstacle — gated communities and rarefied urban enclaves are simply shutting the door on enumerators and refusing to respond to surveys such as the HCES. This compels surveyors to substitute them with other households, which changes the intended sample composition, distorts survey findings, and skews the insights that inform policymaking. Overcoming this blockade is, therefore, critical for all surveys.