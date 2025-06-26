Home / Opinion / Editorial / Household income survey to gauge earnings welcome, but challenging

Household income survey to gauge earnings welcome, but challenging

The World Inequality Lab has estimated inequality declined in India between 1947 and the early 1980s, before reversing course and widening dramatically over the last 25 years

money, salary, income
premium
Apart from income levels, the ministry expects the survey to gauge the impact of technology adoption on household incomes. (Photo/Pexels)
Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 11:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation has announced a comprehensive household income survey, tentatively scheduled to kick off next year. The findings of an all-India income distribution survey could reveal critical structural shifts in the spending capacities of the economy’s most vital actors, and help derive critical metrics like poverty incidence, the extent of income inequality, and urban/rural households’ general well-being. Debates about whether economic growth is lifting all boats, or whether the trickle-down effect is evident, tend to be sharp and contentious but seldom based on credible data. Instead, proxies such as Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) numbers, or the data on tax filings, are relied on. The World Inequality Lab, which uses the latter along with national income and other surveys, has estimated inequality declined in India between 1947 and the early 1980s, before reversing course and widening dramatically over the last 25 years. By 2022-23, the Lab’s researchers reckoned, India’s top 10 per cent earners got close to 60 per cent of national income, while the bottom 50 per cent received only 15 per cent. However, they noted that the data quality was poor or simply absent, like the shelved results of the 2017-18 HCES. 
 
To be sure, this is not the first attempt at income surveys — with a handful of pilots since 1955 failing to take off. Receipts and disbursement numbers were sought in two household surveys between 1964 and 1970, only for that component to be subsequently scrapped. The reason was that it threw up income estimates that were lower than households’ combined consumption and savings estimates. The underlying challenge remains pertinent even today — individuals are not comfortable sharing their exact income details even with those they are acquainted with, leave alone a government enumerator. Most high-income earners tend to understate incomes, not in the least for fear of attracting tax sleuths. Surmounting this reluctance will be fundamental for the survey’s credibility and hence the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) must address this foremost. In South Africa, which carries out a combined Income and Expenditure Survey, the response rate is lower for queries about living conditions, including income, than it is for spending-pattern posers, despite a legal compulsion for sampled households to participate. India’s surveyors would also need to ensure that the sample size and universe of selected households are representative of its 1.40 billion-plus population. Individuals with multiple-income sources, with some yielding seasonal inflows or “in kind” payments, could be difficult to canvas accurately, particularly in rural India. The evolving urban landscape poses a more serious obstacle — gated communities and rarefied urban enclaves are simply shutting the door on enumerators and refusing to respond to surveys such as the HCES. This compels surveyors to substitute them with other households, which changes the intended sample composition, distorts survey findings, and skews the insights that inform policymaking. Overcoming this blockade is, therefore, critical for all surveys.  
 
Apart from income levels, the ministry expects the survey to gauge the impact of technology adoption on household incomes. Such quantification may prove tricky even if not as tenuous as getting people to reveal their incomes. Yet, any insights gleaned on this aspect could guide policy intervention to balance the needs of a large young workforce with the broader industry tilt towards greater deployment of robotics and artificial intelligence. Policy could be repurposed to facilitate skilling transitions and welfare measures where reskilling options are limited. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

New talent war: How AI is pushing the boundaries in the IT sector

Premium

Destabilising the world: US strikes on Iran pose global security threats

Premium

A class apart: Indian universities gaining ground, shows latest QS rankings

Premium

Attractive listing: Sebi eases IPO, delisting norms for startups, PSUs

Premium

Despite China's ambitions, renminbi in no position to topple dollar

Topics :Business Standard Editorial Commenteconomyincome

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 11:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story