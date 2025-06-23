Monday, June 23, 2025 | 05:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / NSO to launch household income survey from Feb 2026: Statistics minister

NSO to launch household income survey from Feb 2026: Statistics minister

The survey aims to estimate average household income across India and may help provide a clearer picture of poverty, inequality and income disparity across rural and urban areas

MoSPI, Survey
The upcoming survey by the National Statistics Office (NSO) marks renewed efforts at collecting data on household income in India. | Representational

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

In an ambitious move, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is set to launch the Household Income Survey (HIS) starting February next year. The survey will be used to calculate the average income of rural and urban households, Statistics Minister Rao Inderjit Singh told Business Standard. 
“Household Income Survey has also been planned for launching by the ministry from February 2026 for the purpose of estimating average income of rural and urban households,” said Singh. 
The upcoming survey by the National Statistics Office (NSO) marks renewed efforts at collecting data on household income in India. 
It is expected
