Attractive listing: Sebi eases IPO, delisting norms for startups, PSUs

The clarifications regarding the issuance of employee stock ownership plans (Esops) in startups have brought relief to founders. The earlier norms prohibited founders and promoters from holding Esops at the time of the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP). Under the new norms, they may be issued Esops and they may exercise those if such Esops are granted at least a year before the DRHP is filed. Also, the regulator has mandated dematerialisation of shares of senior management before the filing of the DRHP. It has scrapped a lockin period of one year for investors holding shares derived from compulsorily convertible securities (CCS), which used to prevent such investors from sometimes participating in offer for sale (OFS). These changes will assist reverse flipping (launching a startup abroad and subsequently listing it in India). Further, Sebi has allowed shares held by foreign venture capital funds, alternative investment funds (AIFs), and public financial institutions to be factored into minimum promoter contributions for initial public offerings. The changes are significantly positive for startups. At a time of heightened levels of uncertainty in the global financial markets, these changes will help startups to raise funds in India. The regulator also announced a framework that allows for easier delisting by PSUs wherein the government owns at least a 90 per cent stake. This will benefit about five listed PSUs.