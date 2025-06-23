Destabilising the world: US strikes on Iran pose global security threats

It is unclear, however, whether these strikes will have actually achieved the desired outcome — setting back Iran’s nuclear programme by a decade. The small quantity of enriched uranium that was being targeted, alongside the capability to make more, might already have been long gone and stored in new and untargeted areas. In any case, even if controlling Iranian capabilities was a priority, such a strike can hardly be considered urgent. Creating the elements of a warhead is one thing; miniaturising it in such a way that it can be delivered by a missile is quite another. Israel has been arguing in public and private for too long that Iran is within a few months of concluding its programme, but there is no independent verification of Israel’s claim. And the US is once again behaving like an untrammelled superpower, launching attacks with its overwhelming strength on countries that have not been demonstrated to be violating international law. The perpetuation of conflict with Iran serves no purpose other than keeping the current dispensation in Israel —implicated in attacks on Palestinian civilians that have shocked the world — in power. Neither global security nor US national interests are served in any way by this action.