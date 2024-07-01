Improving financial stability

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Financial Stability Report, or FSR, released last week, suggests the state of the financial system in India is broadly strong and stable. Several indicators of broader financial risk in the economy have declined, and the system appears prepared to deliver the resources required for growth. The gross ratio of non-performing assets in the banking system is at a multi-year low, at 2.8 per cent, and the FSR expects it might continue to decrease. However, there are still certain sources of future risk that require careful monitoring by the regulator.

One of these is the return of the shadow banking sector. Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) perform a useful role in the economy. But, as was revealed when Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services, or IL&FS, went into crisis six years ago, they are also a source of vulnerability. Lending and activity took a long while to recover from the chaos in the NBFC sector set off by IL&FS. Since then, the regulatory supervision of NBFCs has become more stringent. But, as the FSR points out, in terms of net borrowing they are the largest participants in the banking system. Most of that borrowing has been taken out from scheduled commercial banks, which now provide over half of NBFC financing. Housing finance companies, or HFCs, play a similar intermediation role. This is not in itself a problem, the FSR contends: The failure of a large NBFC would, in its estimation, cause a serious loss to Tier-I capital in the banking system, of greater than 2 percentage points — but it would not cause a bank collapse.

