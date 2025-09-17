India must invest in sovereign data infra, AI skilling for a new economy

A new report by the NITI Aayog provides a road map for accelerated economic growth through the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI). It projects an additional contribution of $500-600 billion to gross domestic product by 2035 from productivity improvements alone, and of another $280-475 billion by leapfrogging innovation in research & development (R&D). India’s unique combination of a large tech-oriented workforce, an expanding digital infrastructure, and a growing R&D ecosystem gives it the potential to capture 10-15 per cent of the global AI value pool. But opportunity alone is not enough. A strong linkage among the government, industry and academia is needed to build a strong and inclusive AI ecosystem.

The IndiaAI Mission, with a budget of over ₹10,000 crore, is a step in this direction. It focuses on deploying data labs and graphics processing units, or GPUs, developing India-specific large language models, and integrating AI into the national skilling agenda. This initiative lays the foundation for sovereign data infrastructure and responsible, large-scale AI adoption. Among the prospects highlighted by the report is India’s potential to become the global data capital. Data can power next-generation AI models and unlock growth across sectors such as manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, financial services, and automotive industries. The pharmaceutical sector presents a particularly transformative opportunity. Today, 80 per cent of India’s pharma market revolves around generics, given high R&D costs and long development timelines. AI offers a solution by reducing drug-discovery costs and development timelines, potentially transitioning India from a generics producer to a global innovator. Leveraging its rich genetic pool and domain expertise in pharmacology, the country can reposition itself as a hub for innovative drug development. Similarly, the automotive sector stands on the cusp of a revolution with software-assisted vehicles, where AI can drive design, testing, and component assembly. By establishing AI-ready industrial parks, combining clean-energy factories, high-performance computing labs, and skills centres, India can catalyse rapid innovation and position itself as a global leader in next-generation mobility.