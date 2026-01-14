India's 10-minute delivery obsession meets its first reality check

India’s fascination with instant delivery is not unique. It took root during the pandemic, when lockdowns made rapid doorstep access to essentials a necessity. In many Western markets, however, the frenzy cooled once normal shopping resumed. Several quick-commerce players in the United States (US) shut shop or faded away owing to high costs and poor unit economics. India took a different turn. Delivery timelines kept shrinking, and product catalogues expanded from groceries to gadgets and even prescription drugs. Capital worth billions of dollars was poured into the maintenance of dense networks of dark stores. Though platforms insist that speed is enabled by dark-store density and algorithmic planning rather than faster riding, incentive structures, declining per-order payouts, and milestone-based bonuses mean delivery partners often internalise the pressure to hurry. Further, delays translate into poor ratings, reprimands, or financial penalties. In cities already notorious for congestion, poor road quality, pollution, and high accident rates, the pressure is real. Thus, removing the 10-minute delivery promise signals that worker safety cannot be an acceptable casualty of competitive differentiation in a market where products and prices are largely similar. At the same time, quick commerce is now deeply embedded in urban India’s consumption patterns. Millions depend on it for income, however imperfect. Investors, too, are watching closely. If regulation forces consumers to slow down or workers to be less desperate, does the business model unravel before it turns profitable? Surely, India cannot afford to kill an ecosystem that has the potential to absorb large numbers of workers at a time when formal job creation remains sluggish.