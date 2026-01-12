Fed under fire: Undermining the institution can have serious consequences

The dollar’s position in the international market not only reflects the size of the US economy but also the strength of its institutions, particularly the central bank. If the Fed’s position is compromised, it could lead to enormous volatility in global financial markets. In fact, like most of Mr Trump’s policy choices, his expectations, even in this case, are confusing and contradictory. He threatens anyone looking for an alternative to the dollar, but is doing exactly what will force other countries to move away from it. Internally, for the US economy, attacks on the Fed’s independence could de-anchor inflation expectations with longer-term consequences. There is an inherent conflict of interest in governments having a say in monetary policy. For a country like India, undermining the Fed and resultant global financial-market volatility will only complicate external financial management. This seems like a critical year in the history of central banking. All eyes are on the Fed.