Fed under fire: Undermining the institution can have serious consequences

Mr Trump will likely be unable to do much damage as long as Mr Powell is in office. However, his term ends in May, and what happened this week is a clear signal for the new chairperson. No announcement has been made in this context yet, but there are no prizes for guessing that someone willing to toe the President’s line will be nominated. Although the processes of the central bank may not allow the new chairperson to immediately do what Mr Trump wants, things could begin to change over time, extending beyond policy interest rates to possibly the way banks are regulated. An attack on the Fed’s independence is a real risk not only for the US but for the whole world. The US has the most liquid and deepest financial markets, with the dollar by far being the most preferred currency for international transactions and reserve holdings.