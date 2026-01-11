Increasing discomfort: AI and social media need new norms of regulation

The global firestorm around the proliferation of pornographic and violent content generated by the Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool Grok and posted on social-media platform X indicates a persistent issue: Legislation and regulations always lag technological change. Most nations have legislation designed to limit the creation and dissemination of pornographic and violent content, especially if that involves images depicting minors. But those laws did not envisage a situation where an AI instrument could be deployed to spew many thousands of explicit photorealistic images every hour and post them on a platform where they can be viewed by hundreds of millions. India, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, and reportedly several European Union nations as well as the United States, have started to investigate this phenomenon and asked X and Grok (both of owned and controlled by Elon Musk) to put a stop to it. While X has reportedly responded to enquiries from the Indian government within the time provided, such explicit content continues to be visible and new content of this nature apparently continues to be created and disseminated. If the government is not satisfied by its response, which is reportedly the case as of now, X could lose its safe-harbour status or even be banned in India and possibly in other jurisdictions.