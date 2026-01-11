Increasing discomfort: AI and social media need new norms of regulation

AI can be used to generate images of generically realistic individuals of specified age, physical attributes, race, body type, and attire. It can also be used to alter images (and clone voices) of existing people. Most of the publicly available AI has guardrails to prevent the use of these algorithms to generate pornographic or violent content (although there is a cottage industry in finding ways to bypass those restrictions). It requires some technical skills and an ability to navigate the Dark Web to use algorithms to realistically depict violence on most AI models. So there are barriers to generating and posting such content in meaningful volume. Grok Imagine has far fewer controls than most AI models. Moreover, it is easy to post such images on a platform such as X and, again, the platform has few guardrails to prevent any user from accessing such images. Such technologies can also easily be deployed to manipulate images of real, live people or to create disturbing images of children, or to portray horrifying acts of violence. Given very high and increasing levels of realism, such images may be indistinguishable from actual photos to the naked eye.