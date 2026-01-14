Building partnerships: German Chancellor's visit raises hopes of EU FTA

Relations between the two countries have been deepening over the years. Bilateral trade in 2024 stood at more than $50 billion, and Germany is India’s biggest trading partner in the EU, accounting for over 25 per cent of its trade with the bloc. The signing of the India-EU FTA will likely give a significant boost to trade between the two countries. However, the relations are much deeper than what the headline trade numbers suggest. For instance, last year marked 25 years of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership. In the area of defence, Germany intends to participate in the naval exercise MILAN and an air-combat exercise in September. Both countries intend to develop a road map on defence industrial cooperation to enable long-term collaboration among industries, including a technology partnership. The idea is to co-develop defence platforms and equipment. Further, the two countries would collaborate on technology, including the semiconductor value chain. Both countries are also cooperating on green and sustainable-development goals.