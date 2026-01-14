India's Olympics-sized ambitions need governance, institutional reforms

However, budgetary allocations alone cannot compensate for persistent institutional weaknesses. A 2025 task force led by India’s first individual Olympic gold medallist, Abhinav Bindra, has highlighted major governance shortcomings across national sports federations. These include poor accountability, staff shortages, and the absence of a trained, professional cadre of sports administrators, resulting in weak institutional continuity. The task force also found that training for sports administrators was fragmented and outdated, with limited emphasis on practical skills or regular upskilling. Programmes on sports education do not adequately prepare graduates for administrative roles or help them understand how bodies — national, state, and institutional — interact. As public investment rises and the scale of sporting activity expands, this gap between ambition and administrative capacity has become increasingly visible. Several sports bodies are also helmed by politicians, which makes little practical sense.