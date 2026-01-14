India's Olympics-sized ambitions need governance, institutional reforms

Further, India’s own experience of hosting the 2010 Commonwealth Games offers a sobering lesson. Despite a strong haul of 101 medals, in terms of overall preparedness, the event was overshadowed by cost overruns, construction delays, and governance lapses, which damaged institutional credibility. The takeaway was clear: Hosting mega sporting events can boost infrastructure and the public interest, but without adequate institutional preparedness, the benefits are neither efficient nor enduring. As India looks ahead to 2036, the challenge extends beyond securing hosting rights or building world-class venues. Khelo India has succeeded in widening the base, and higher funding signals growing ambition. Translating the ambition into sustained global sporting credibility will require professionalised administration, stronger governance frameworks, clear athlete-to-administrator pathways, and a decisive shift towards data-driven decision-making. Without these reforms, India’s Olympic dream risks resting on fragile foundations rather than lasting institutional strength.