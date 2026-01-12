Responsible growth: India must ensure data centres are sustainable

The fact that American firms are deepening their commitments despite recent United States-India friction reflects confidence in the country’s long-term trajectory and its strategic importance. India’s production of over 1.5 million engineering graduates annually and its share of more than 20 per cent of the workforce for global semiconductor design reinforce this appeal. The opportunity, however, comes with clear responsibilities. Data centres need to be preferentially located in regions where renewable power is abundant and grid integration is easier. Alternatives to water-intensive cooling, including air-based, liquid immersion, and closed-loop systems, need to be scaled up, particularly in water-stressed regions. Global best practices offer useful lessons in this context. Nordic countries run data centres on near 100 per cent renewable energy while repurposing waste heat to warm homes and buildings. It is also important to balance capacity by splitting demand between large hyperscale facilities and smaller data centres, reducing pressure on single locations. Sustained investment in skilling, higher education, and research & development will also be essential if India is to move up the AI value chain.