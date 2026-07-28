India should avoid digital tariffs despite WTO moratorium lapse

Any fragmentation of the rules on digital trade would increase compliance costs, complicate investment decisions, and weaken India’s attractiveness as a global innovation and services hub. Imposing tariffs may lead to similar action from other trading partners, which would affect India’s exports. The country is also looking to deepen trade relations with the developed world, including the United States and the European Union, and such tariffs could create complications. The transformation in Indian services and its broader position explain New Delhi’s shift at MC14, where it supported extending the moratorium until 2030. The change reflects a simple economic reality: The benefits from expanding digital exports outweigh the limited tariff revenue India might collect by imposing Customs duties. Thus, even though the expiry of the WTO moratorium gives members the option to impose Customs duties on electronic transmission, India should refrain from doing so. Besides, WTO members never reached a common understanding of what constitutes an “electronic transmission” or whether the moratorium applies only to the medium of the transmission or also to the digital content itself. Unlike physical goods, digital designs do not pass through Customs checkpoints. Determining their origin, Customs value and point of import would be legally and technically complex.