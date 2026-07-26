A fresh slate: Protests must spur urgent education, exam system reboot

Setting up fast-track courts may ensure that the guilty will be speedily punished, but the rising backlog in similar courts set up in the past does not inspire confidence. Besides, they do not address the core problem of protecting the security of the examinations. In 2024, after yet another leak, the government had formed a high-level committee led by former Indian Space Research Organisation chairman K Radhakrishnan to suggest reforms. The recommendations were progressive and doable in a country with India’s information-technology capabilities. Among other things, the committee recommending shifting to computer-based testing from pen-and-paper testing to enhance security, conducting exams over multiple sessions, and eventual shifting to computer-adaptive testing that tailors questions to the levels of individual candidates. None of these changes has been implemented. The current controversy provides a good opportunity to do so. The government has now announced a new high-powered task force, headed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, to recommend reforms to the examination system, from the technology perspective as well as the structural systemic changes required. It is hoped that this panel’s recommendations are implemented with greater urgency to re-instill waning confidence.