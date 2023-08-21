Monsoon dependence

The Union government is backing the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) with measures to contain inflation. After having indicated that it was willing to use trade policy to contain prices, the government last week decided to impose an export duty on onions. This, however, was not the first step. The government recently imposed restrictions on exports of rice and the stockholding of some other food items, such as pulses. The consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation rate nonetheless increased to a 15-month high of 7.44 per cent for July, and is expected to remain above the central bank’s tolerance band for August as well. Since the rate is driven largely by food prices, the relative uncertainty over the progress of the monsoon owing to the El Nino effect has increased risks.

Lower rainfall in different parts of the country could affect agricultural output. A recent study by economists at the RBI noted that the southwest monsoon remained important not only for kharif but also for rabi crops. The impact of the monsoon remains statistically significant for kharif crops but has come down in recent years. The improvement in irrigation infrastructure has helped mitigate the adverse consequences of deficient rainfall. For instance, the overall production of rice and other foodgrains has increased every year since 2016, despite the rains being lower than normal in four years. However, while the elasticity of food production to the monsoon has come down, overall rainfall remains fairly relevant. A 21.4 per cent deviation in rainfall in 2009, for instance, resulted in a 12 per cent decline in food production. Thus, the progress of the monsoon remains important. All states are not equally endowed with irrigation facilities.