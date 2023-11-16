Much ado about little

Though the White House sought to play down the significance of the first face-to-face meeting between United States (US) President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping in over a year, the outcome of four hours of talks on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperative conference was underwhelming. No joint statement followed the talks at a century-old mansion with sumptuous hospitality laid on. Two agreements represent the core substance of the talks. One concerns a resumption of military communications, which were suspended after then House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan last year but had become vital after near-misses between Chinese ships and American forces and the discovery of a Chinese spy balloon over US airspace. Under this agreement, senior US commanders, including those of the Pacific forces, will engage with their Chinese counterparts to establish best practices to avoid mid-sea collisions. Deeper cooperation will, however, require appointing a Chinese defence minister after the incumbent was dismissed in October. The other agreement concerned a deal to combat the flow of a key ingredient from China that goes into the drug Fentanyl, produced by Mexican drug cartels.



There was no discernible change, though none was expected, on the two nations’ approach to Taiwan beyond a tacit agreement to disagree on the One-China policy. US officials said off the record that Mr Xi assured Mr Biden that China had no plans to invade the island. There was, however, no suggestion that the US was able to advance its own foreign policy agenda of convincing China to rein in North Korean arms supply to Russia or to convince Iran to back down from its support to Hamas and Hezbollah. On the economic front, Mr Xi complained of US restrictions on advanced computer chips and how the US was strangling China’s industrial competitiveness. Mr Biden reiterated he would not provide China with technology that would be used for military purposes. It is also significant that the Biden administration has not removed tariffs under Section 301 of the Trade Act imposed by the Donald Trump administration on a range of Chinese imports, though a review is underway after complaints from US industry. In other words, deep differences on competition and security threats remain largely unresolved. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel