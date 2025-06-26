Nato's new higher spending pledge hinges on outcome of Ukraine-Russia war

Even these differentiated targets, however, would require major spending increases within Nato. Collectively, the alliance spent 2.6 per cent, or about $1.3 trillion, of GDP on troops and weapons but this big number masks considerable spending disparities among individual members. For instance, Poland (4.12 per cent), Estonia (3.43), and Latvia (3.15), countries on the Russian frontline, are among the three largest spenders as a proportion of their GDP. At the bottom of the list comes Spain, Europe’s fifth-largest country by GDP, which spends 1.28 per cent of GDP. These disproportions point to tensions within the alliance. Spain, the sole dissenter, has stated that it can meet its military capability targets by spending less than 3 per cent of GDP. To be sure, Nato still outspends Russia, where military spending rose to $149 million in 2024, 7 per cent of GDP. But critics have suggested that the 2035 target date may be too far out in the horizon to be effective. For one, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who met Mr Trump on the sidelines and received a reaffirmation of support in the Hague Summit Declaration as a “partner country”, does not see it as a major deterrent to Vladimir Putin’s imperial irredentism. Indeed, the outcome of the Ukraine-Russia war could be the real test of Nato’s spending commitments.