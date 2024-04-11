Needed an Apple encore

The World Trade Organization has revised its merchandise trade volume growth projection for 2024 to 2.6 per cent, down from its October estimate of 3.3 per cent. While slower global trade growth will affect prospects, India should focus on emerging possibilities. The US and China, for instance, have been in a trade war — alternately hot and cold — for at least the past five years. The US initiated this shift by imposing a 25 per cent tariff on certain Chinese imports into the country, especially intermediate goods, in July and August of 2018. Further tariffs were imposed over the course of the next year. In total, the import lines affected were approximately $350 billion in value. But, recognising the effect that such tariffs might have on consumer prices, then President Donald Trump stopped short of extending the tariff hikes as planned. Thus, for example, laptop computers, computer monitors, mobile phones, video game consoles, and toys were not covered by higher import duties, an extension that had been planned for December 2019. Although many items were never covered by higher tariffs, there was nevertheless a shift in the supply chains for those items. While imports of mobile phones from China continued to increase, by 10-15 per cent, imports from the rest of the world shot up by over 70 per cent.



What is relevant for India is that it seems to be a relatively minor player in this derisking process. Several reports published by the industry group India Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA) over the past years have underlined the point that while Indian exports have indeed increased, the lion’s share of any benefits from this restructuring of trade has gone to countries like Vietnam. As this newspaper has reported, the latest data shows that Vietnam’s electronics exports rose from $12.1 billion in 2018 to $51.2 billion in 2023, over 28 per cent of the total non-Chinese incremental electronics imports into the US in that time. India’s, by comparison, rose to $8.9 billion from $1.3 billion — only 5.5 per cent of the non-Chinese increment in electronics imports. Companies are choosing voluntarily to reduce Chinese components in those parts of their supply chains that service the US market — and several of them choose countries other than India for this purpose.

