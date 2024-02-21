Next stage

The launch of the third-generation weather satellite Insat-3DS by the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) on Saturday was hailed as a big achievement. While the satellite enhances India’s weather-prediction abilities, the aerospace agency was thrilled with the trouble-free performance of the engine, the GSLV F14 rocket with a cryogenic third stage. India has struggled for four decades to develop an indigenous cryogenic engine. This “mature” and “smart” performance not only has huge positive implications for India’s aerospace ambitions but could potentially also give a new dimension to military capabilities.

Cryogenic engines use mixes of liquefied gases (usually hydrogen and oxygen), which deliver greater thrust to weight. These rockets can, therefore, carry greater payload at higher speeds. Liquid hydrogen and oxygen are stored separately at very low temperatures and combust explosively when brought together. Managing temperature differences and ensuring there is no hot “blowback” into storage tanks, etc, is tricky. Solving these technical issues requires great design and a solid grasp of material sciences. There’s a short list of six nations, including India, which are known to possess this capability. India started with engines from Russia. However, this is dual technology, since it has obvious military implications. Given Pokhran-II and India’s missile programme run by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the US has persistently tried to block R&D in this area. The Russians did not transfer technology, though they have provided six engines over the years. Isro had to reverse-engineer everything and developed new processes. There were four failures, and two part-failures in the first 15 launches. After this 16th launch, the technology is believed to have stabilised, and the engine, nicknamed “Naughty Boy” within Isro, is now being called “Smart Boy”. This engine can push over 6,000 kg into Low Earth Orbit and over a third of that into higher geostationary orbits (the Insat-3DS weighs about 2,275 kg). It would considerably ease the complexities of future missions to the Moon or Mars, or setting up a space station, or putting Gaganauts into orbit.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel