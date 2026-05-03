Policy adjustments: A sustained West Asia crisis will force tough decisions

Given that the shortage of gas has affected economic activities, tax collection too will be impacted. On the expenditure side, subsidies on fuel and fertilisers could surge, depending on how long the deadlock continues. Nevertheless, despite fiscal pressure, the government seems committed to capital expenditure, which will help sustain growth. However, given the fiscal position, the government’s ability to support the economy will remain constrained. Although the fiscal deficit and public debt declined in a major way after the Covid-year jump, they remain elevated. The Union government has budgeted to contain the fiscal deficit at 4.3 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) this financial year, which will now be difficult to achieve. Projections of the International Monetary Fund show that India’s general government debt, currently at about 83 per cent of GDP, will remain above the pre-pandemic level even in 2031.