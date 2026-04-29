Record performance: Sports science, true grit redefine marathon limits

The ascent of sports science — encompassing body dynamics, nutrition, equipment modification, and even sophisticated psychological training — has transformed almost every sport on the planet. Larger tennis racquets with graphite, titanium, and graphene frames have enhanced shot speed and enlarged the sweet spot. Heavier cricket bats allow batters to hit harder. Lighter footballs help to bend it like David Beckham. In adventure sports, amateurs regularly summit Mount Everest, the world’s highest mountain, thanks to superior equipment that shorten the odds. Sportspeople are taught how to concentrate on specific muscles to enhance their speciality. While coalminer Harold Larwood, the terror of the 1930s Bodyline series, had to rely on skipping in his backyard to build stamina, his fast-bowling counterparts in the 21st century bowl much faster because of the ball having a more prominent seam and shinier surface. At the same time, evolved fitness training has ensured that the back problems that plagued fast bowlers before are now a thing of the past, although they play far more cricket than before.