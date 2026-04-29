Declining influence: UAE exit signals Opec's waning grip on oil prices

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has decided to leave the 12-member Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec), a cartel of crude oil-producing countries that has influenced the market for decades. The UAE, which is the third-largest oil producer among the Opec members, has also decided to pull out of the 22-member Opec-plus alliance. Reasons, economic and political, have been cited for the UAE’s decision to leave the cartel. On the economic front, it will give the UAE more freedom to build capacity and increase production over time. Clearly, the focus is more on volumes than on price. According to estimates, the UAE has the capacity to produce about five million barrels a day but was allowed to pump out only about 3.4 million barrels a day under the current Opec quota, which it believes is unfair. Thus, it could quickly add to global supply, which will help bring down prices. On the political front, the UAE is reportedly dissatisfied with how the countries in the region handled Iran. It also faced a significantly higher number of attacks during the recent war. Higher revenue owing to higher oil volumes will help cover the damage suffered over the past two months.