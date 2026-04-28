Sun Pharmaceutical’s acquisition of New Jersey-based Organon & Co will propel the merged entity into the ranks of the world’s top 25 pharmaceutical companies with aggregate revenues of $12.4 billion. The agreement is for an all-cash deal, which values Organon at $11.75 billion at $14.00 per share. The transaction has been approved by the boards of both companies. Subject to regulatory clearance and approval by Organon stockholders, the merger is expected to close early next year. Sun is planning to fund the acquisition through cash and debt financing of $9.25 billion to $9.75 billion from banks. Organon, which was spun off from Merck in 2021, specialises in women’s health, in which it is a global leader, and in biosimilars. Biosimilars are biological medications similar to a reference product, with no clinically meaningful differences in safety, purity, or potency. They are made from living organisms (bacteria, yeast, or animal cells) and are around 60 per cent cheaper. Improving regulatory clarity of biosimilar interchangeability supports faster time to market.