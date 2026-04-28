Home / Opinion / Editorial / Scale and efficiency: Organon's acquisition will benefit Sun Pharma
Sun Pharmaceutical’s acquisition of New Jersey-based Organon & Co will propel the merged entity into the ranks of the world’s top 25 pharmaceutical companies with aggregate revenues of $12.4 billion. The agreement is for an all-cash deal, which values Organon at $11.75 billion at $14.00 per share. The transaction has been approved by the boards of both companies. Subject to regulatory clearance and approval by Organon stockholders, the merger is expected to close early next year. Sun is planning to fund the acquisition through cash and debt financing of $9.25 billion to $9.75 billion from banks. Organon, which was spun off from Merck in 2021, specialises in women’s health, in which it is a global leader, and in biosimilars. Biosimilars are biological medications similar to a reference product, with no clinically meaningful differences in safety, purity, or potency. They are made from living organisms (bacteria, yeast, or animal cells) and are around 60 per cent cheaper. Improving regulatory clarity of biosimilar interchangeability supports faster time to market.
 
Organon’s portfolio includes over 70 products across women’s health and biosimilars. It is present in 140 countries, including the United States (US), European nations, China, Canada, and Brazil. Each of the 18 largest markets generates over $100 million. In the year ended December 31, 2025, Organon reported $6.2 billion in revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) of $1.9 billion. Despite flat revenues and high debt, Organon has a respectable 31 per cent Ebitda margin and annual free cash flow of over $1 billion in 2025. Sun Pharma’s FY25 revenues also amounted to around $6.2 billion. It is the world’s leading specialty generics company with a presence in innovative medicines, generics, and consumer health care. It is India’s largest pharmaceutical company and a leading generics player in the US and emerging markets with a presence in over 100 countries. The manufacturing facilities are spread across five continents.
 
The merged entity moves sharply higher up the value chain. Apart from the inorganic doubling of revenues, the deal gives Sun an entry to new markets, including China, where Sun has a negligible presence and Organon’s revenue is $800 million, and South Korea, where Sun is not present. It also enables Sun’s entry into the league of the top 10 global players (seventh in revenue) in biosimilars and pushes it to the top of the “women’s health” segment. After the merger, Sun Pharma envisages its operating profit and cash flow to nearly double. The combined entity could generate a free cash flow of $2 billion to $2.5 billion per annum. This will enable deleveraging from the post-transaction net debt/Ebitda ratio of 2.3 times as it pays down the debt taken to fund the merger over four-five years.
 
Management may realise synergy benefits of $350 million in two-four years through procurement optimisation, supply-chain consolidation, and workforce alignment. Apart from synergies, there are upsides from entry into new markets such as China and South Korea. Sun’s specialty portfolio can be expanded into geographies where Organon is established. Organon’s products benefit from Sun’s commercial strategy. Mergers frequently turn out to be disappointing with optimistic projections belied. However, in this case, it appears to be realistic with complementary strengths visible for two companies that are in the same size ball-park.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Women's workplace safety in India struggles with culture, weak enforcement

Premium

Beyond borders: India must harness its untapped services trade potential

Premium

Rising heat stress: Integrated climate strategy key to building resilience

Premium

Damaging stalemate: Hopes for early resolution of the US-Iran crisis fade

Premium

With Cook's exit, AI will be biggest challenge for new Apple CEO Ternus

Topics :Business Standard Editorial CommentBS OpinionSun Pharmaacquisition

First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 10:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story