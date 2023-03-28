Home / Opinion / Editorial / Policy vacuum

Policy vacuum

Govt must frame rules for space communication

Business Standard | Mumbai
Premium
Policy vacuum

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 11:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India’s private sector has made a good start in the area of space communication with London-headquartered OneWeb, the joint venture between Bharti Enterprises and the UK government, completing its glo

Topics :spaceSatellitesBharti GroupUK govtbroadband

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 11:16 PM IST

Also Read

ISRO to launch 36 OneWeb satellites onboard LVM3 later this month

Isro launches 36 satellites for OneWeb; everything you need to know

What made GSLV Mark III's last mission special?

Isro launches 36 OneWeb satellites in first commercial launch for LMV-3

Bharti-backed OneWeb to launch 36 satellites with Isro by March end

Supporting Ukraine

The Belarus bombshell

Building urban India

Shrinking space

Tax treatment

Next Story