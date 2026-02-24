Regulatory reset: Strengthen Rera to protect homebuyers' interests

A decade on, the institutional footprint of Rera is undeniable. The latest data on the status of all-India Rera implementation, released by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, shows 160,551 registered projects and 112,877 registered agents. As many as 190,475 cases have been filed before various authorities. Of those, 155,946 have been disposed of. This translates into a disposal rate of roughly 82 per cent, suggesting that the grievance-redress mechanism is active and widely used. The Forum for People’s Collective Efforts (FPCE), a national homebuyers’ body, has pointed to some serious non-compliance with Section 78 of the Act, which mandates annual reporting. Over 75 per cent of state Rera authorities have either never published annual reports or discontinued publication, or their reports are not up to date. More importantly, in several states, adjudication takes longer than the timelines envisaged in the Act. Orders are sometimes challenged and stalled, penalties are either modest or poorly enforced, and compensation recovery can be slow. Some authorities suffer from vacancies, lack of technical staff, or weak monitoring systems for escrow compliance. In such situations, buyers are forced back into lengthy court battles — precisely what Rera was meant to obviate.