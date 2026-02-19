Strengthening local bodies: Increasing grants will not be enough

The 16th FC retains eligibility conditions tied to reforms. They include conducting timely ULG elections, publishing audited accounts, constituting State Finance Commissions (SFCs), and tabling “action taken reports”. But democratic decentralisation remains incomplete. Municipal elections are routinely delayed. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls were held nearly four years late, and Bengaluru has not had civic elections since 2015. Reports by the Comptroller and Auditor General show an average delay of 22 months in municipal polling, undermining accountability, legitimacy, and the responsiveness of local governments. Financial autonomy is equally constrained. Since municipal corporations generate modest revenues, they depend on state transfers, which reduce operational freedom and subject them to political and administrative control. The combination of inadequate own revenues, delayed elections, and weak administrative capacity means that larger grants may not translate into effective service delivery or infrastructure development. While the 16th FC’s recommendations are meaningful, efforts must be made to strengthen the institutional foundations of local governance.