AI for all: Global Summit in India offers a path to take the world forward

Although the summit provided a platform to discuss various aspects of AI, ethical and legal challenges around deepfakes, biometric surveillance, and intellectual property in AI models remain. The absence of global enforceable standards means the summit’s voluntary frameworks must now translate into credible domestic regulations to prevent misuse, discrimination, or economic displacement. While the declaration does reference AI safety and trust, which were also part of earlier global discussions, there is a need for greater global accountability. Nevertheless, the “New Delhi Declaration” and investment commitments have positioned India to take a significant leap forward. India now needs a policy architecture that enables the development and adoption of responsible AI at scale to solve real-world problems. With massive amounts of investment in AI across countries, it is likely to change the world in profound ways in the coming years. Thus, India must not only be prepared for the change but also be in a position to drive it to fulfil its aspirations.