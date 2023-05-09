Home / Opinion / Editorial / Stressing stability

Stressing stability

Indian policymakers must remain vigilant

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
Premium
Stressing stability

3 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 10:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Financial Stability and Development Council, headed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, this week deliberated the need for having more early stress indicators to enable regulators to identify potential problems and deal with them in time. The focus of top policymakers and regulators on identifying signs of stress in the financial system must be welcomed as it will help strengthen financial stability. The increased global economic and financial interdependence has also increased risks. While interconnectedness has its merits, emerging market countries should build safety margins to limit the downside risks. At this stage, there are several interrelated risks emanating from the global economy. Although they may not pose an immediate threat to financial stability, policymakers would do well to remain prepared.
The most prominent risk at the moment is the ongoing trouble in the US banking system. The authorities had to intervene again this month and sei

Also Read

Real risk of AI

Under construction

SVB crisis: What is contagion risk, and is it expected to spread to India?

The end of Covid Zero

Winning ways

Emergency ends

Extending liability

Seamless transactions

Neighbourhood concerns

The long route for oil

Topics :Business Standard Editorial Commentpolicymakingfinancial crisis in world

First Published: May 09 2023 | 10:20 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story