Revenue channels: RBI's surplus transfer will not ease fiscal pressure

balance sheet, compared to 7.5 per cent in the previous year. Although the RBI’s economic capital framework allows it to keep the contingent risk buffer between 4.5 and 7.5 per cent of its balance sheet, it is unclear why the central bank decided to reduce the buffer. Although the amount transferred is about 7 per cent higher than that of the previous year and is a new record, it is unlikely to ease fiscal pressures significantly for the government. The surplus transfer is in line with expectations, and the government had already budgeted for it. This year’s Budget estimate for dividend/surplus from the RBI and nationalised financial institutions is ₹3.16 trillion. However, the government’s total dividend receipts could be substantially lower this year. Oil companies are usually major contributors, but they may not be able to contribute much.