Nordic outreach: India will benefit from technology and capital flows

This reflects a wider shift in Indian foreign policy towards geoeconomic and technology-driven partnerships. In this context, the Nordic countries offer capabilities that India urgently requires. Bilateral trade between India and the region has reached nearly $19 billion, while more than 700 Nordic companies operate in India. Norway’s strengths in offshore wind, carbon capture & storage, and sovereign wealth capital complement India’s decarbonisation ambitions. Denmark’s expertise in renewable energy, port logistics, and cybersecurity; Sweden’s advanced manufacturing and defence technologies; and Finland’s telecom and digital infrastructure capabilities align closely with India’s industrial and technological priorities. The summit also underlined India’s attempt to diversify its strategic partnerships amid growing global uncertainty. Supply chains remain heavily concentrated in China and East Asia. India’s outreach is, therefore, about building trusted technology ecosystems and resilient economic networks with advanced innovation-driven economies in the region.