Nordic outreach: India will benefit from technology and capital flows

The clean-energy dimension of the partnership is especially important. India’s transition to green industrialisation will require a wide-range of technological inputs, infrastructure financing, and specialised expertise. Nordic countries are global leaders in offshore wind, green hydrogen, sustainable shipping, circular economy models, and climate-resilient infrastructure. Norway’s $2.1 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, already holds investment worth over $34 billion across several Indian companies, and can play an important role in financing projects relating to India’s infrastructure and energy transition. Thus, India’s engagement with the Nordic region increasingly intersects with Arctic geopolitics, climate science, and maritime strategy. Cooperation with Nordic countries gives India access to expertise in polar research, maritime technologies, and emerging governance discussions around the Arctic region.