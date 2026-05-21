Hamara Bajaj@ 100: Yesterday's resilience, tomorrow's challenge lie ahead

Economic liberalisation has not been kind to India’s family-managed business conglomerates. By the early noughties, the inability to compete in open markets precipitated acrimonious internal squabbles, which caused storied “licence raj” giants to disintegrate — Singhania, Shriram, Mafatlal, to name a few. This could have been the fate of the Bajaj group, which entered its 101st year last week. Between 2002 and 2008, a public feud among the brothers of the third generation posed the danger of splitting and weakening the group, just as new competitors were threatening its core businesses. It speaks much for the prudence of the antagonists that better sense (and, apparently, deep family feeling) prevailed. A memorandum of understanding split key assets between the larger-than-life scion Rahul Bajaj and his cousins, on one side, and his younger brother Shishir and his son Kushagra, on the other, and concluded a financial settlement to untangle crossholdings. The Rahul Bajaj faction retained Bajaj Auto and the finance business, and his brother consumer goods, the sugar business, and real estate.