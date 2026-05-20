Clouded outlook: Policymakers need to remain agile in current environment

Thus, overall, there are no easy answers in terms of managing the situation. Nevertheless, the government needs to allow greater price adjustment because the situation could worsen further. Analysts argue that the price impact of the Iran conflict has thus far been muted because countries have been running down their reserves. But that cannot last very long. As a result, prices may increase substantially in the coming weeks, and the availability of oil and gas could become an issue if the conflict isn’t resolved quickly. Therefore, Indian policy managers have to remain agile in responding to the situation. A combination of price adjustment, fiscal support, and supply management may need to be adopted for all fuel categories. At a broader level, the world is paying the price for a fractured global governance system in which some countries can unilaterally start wars and hold the entire global economy hostage without facing any consequences.