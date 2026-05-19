Invisible crisis: AI-powered cyber-attacks can endanger financial stability

The threat is serious for India as well. Over the last decade, India has built one of the world’s largest digital public infrastructures. The annual volumes of transactions on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) expanded from just 20 million in 2016-17 to more than 24 billion in 2025-26, while fintech adoption has expanded rapidly across banking, insurance and lending. This digital transformation has increased efficiency and financial inclusion, but it has also expanded the attack surface. A coordinated cyberattack on payment systems, Cloud infrastructure, or banking networks could disrupt economic activity at scale and trigger panic among consumers and investors. Recognising this, the Reserve Bank of India last year had proposed the Framework for Responsible and Ethical Enablement of Artificial Intelligence (FREE-AI), which seeks to ensure responsibly deploying AI with stronger safeguards in governance, transparency, audit processes, and cybersecurity. India has also strengthened cyber supervision of regulated financial entities and expanded digital-fraud monitoring systems. Yet major gaps remain. Smaller cooperative banks and fintech firms often lack sophisticated cyber defences. Dependence on foreign Cloud infrastructure and frontier AI systems creates strategic vulnerabilities.