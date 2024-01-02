Home / Opinion / Editorial / Rising temperature

Rising temperature

IMD's 2023 report is a wake-up call

Premium
Representative image
Business Standard Editorial Comment

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 9:52 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The new year brought a grim retrospect from the India Meteorological Department (IMD): 2023 was the second-warmest year on record since 1901. The annual average surface temperature of the landmass, the IMD said, was 0.65 degrees Celsius above the long-term average; only 2016, with an annual mean of 0.71 degrees, was warmer. Erratic weather is the other story: February, July, August, September, November, and December saw either above-normal maximum or minimum temperatures with respect to the seasons, the IMD said. Extreme variability was evident in rainfall patterns. For example, December was an exceptionally wet month (except the north and Northeast), 60 per cent above normal. Rainfall in the post-monsoon period in the south was the highest since 2001 and the tenth-highest since 1901. The Indian Ocean saw six tropical storms, way above the norm, three of them upgraded to severe cyclonic storms. These unpredictable weather patterns have been attributed to El Nino, which pushed global temperatures in 2023 to record highs. But the appearance of this two- to seven-year phenomenon should not prompt policy inaction. Going by climate patterns of the recent past years, El Nino can be considered just one contributor. The five warmest years in Indian weather history have occurred in the past 14 years — the others being 2009, 2017 and 2010, in order of intensity.

The impact of progressively higher average temperatures has deleterious long-term ramifications. The Reserve Bank of India presciently chose to make climate change the centre of its 2022-23 Report on Currency and Finance and spelt out in stark terms the risks to financial stability from climate change and erratic monsoons. Climate change, it had said, could cost the Indian economy 2 per cent of its gross domestic product (GDP) and depress the standards of living of half its population by 2050. Indian agriculture and the construction sector, two of the largest employers, and industry stand to suffer productivity losses on account of heat stress — a factor that could play a significant role in crimping India’s global competitive advantage. The World Bank has estimated that India would account for more than 40 per cent of global job losses from productivity declines caused by heat stress by as soon as 2030.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Adding to this bleak outlook is the fact that the burden of climate-change consequences will likely be borne by the poorest Indians. This much was evident this year in the rocketing prices of such basics as tomatoes, onions, potatoes, chillies, and cumin. The government’s decision to curb the export of food items in the recent period was also a result of production taking a hit because of weather conditions. The experience of last year alone suggests that India’s mitigation strategies to lower the carbon intensity of GDP by 2030 may need to be advanced. India will also need to adequately budget for mitigation and adaptation. Despite an increasing installed base for renewable energy, thermal plants will account for the bulk of power generation in the foreseeable future. While India will depend on coal for its energy needs in the absence of viable alternatives, it should encourage more investment in renewable energy to contain the impact of warming and climate change.

Also Read

S&P Global hikes India's FY24 GDP growth forecast by 40 bps to 6.4%

Q2 GDP numbers show resilience and strength of Indian economy: PM Modi

India's GDP grew 7.6% in Jul-Sep quarter, higher than RBI MPC projection

India likely to experience normal rainfall in August and September: IMD

Monsoon 2023 ends with 'below-normal' rains with 6% shortfall, says IMD

Expected returns

Accord and discord

A difficult mandate

Instant settlement

Maintaining the momentum

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Business Standard Editorial CommentIndia GDP growthIMDIndian Meteorological Department

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 9:52 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story