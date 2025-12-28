Home / Opinion / Editorial / Wind power's rebound is real, but India must fix the bottlenecks soon

Wind power's rebound is real, but India must fix the bottlenecks soon

Wind energy in India records its strongest revival yet, but transmission gaps, land hurdles, and ecological safeguards must be resolved to sustain momentum toward 2030 targets

Wind power, wind mill
premium
India’s renewable capacity now stands at around 234 Gw (including 54 Gw of wind power), with non-fossil sources accounting for over half the installed power capacity, reinforcing the country’s clean-energy transition.
Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2025 | 11:22 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Wind energy in India this year achieved a landmark recovery. According to the latest BloombergNEF (BNEF) report, India is expected to add an estimated 6.2 gigawatts (Gw) of wind capacity this year, the highest annual addition from the previous record of 4.2 Gw set in 2017, with 5.8 Gw of new capacity already added through November. This has helped India rise to third position, after China and the United States (US), in wind capacity addition, ahead of countries such as Brazil and Germany. Another factor behind this is the spillover of projects that were originally expected to be commissioned last year but were held back due to the lack of grid connectivity. Grid access has historically been a bottleneck for developers of renewable energy because transmission infrastructure typically takes far longer to plan and build than a solar or wind project itself. This bottleneck began to ease towards the end of last year, when key projects in grid expansion in wind-rich states such as Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Karnataka were commissioned, with more capacity added early this year. 
Wind’s rebound is part of broader acceleration in renewable energy. According to the data from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), India added a combined 21.9 Gw of solar and wind capacity in the first half of this year, a 56 per cent increase over the same period last year. Solar installations increased by 51.6 per cent year-on-year, while wind capacity grew by a sharper 82 per cent. India’s renewable capacity now stands at around 234 Gw (including 54 Gw of wind power), with non-fossil sources accounting for over half the installed power capacity, reinforcing the country’s clean-energy transition. 
One of the ongoing issues is the slow signing of power-purchase agreements (PPAs). Many states struggle to finalise long-term contracts with developers, creating uncertainty around offtake and revenue streams. Alongside this, land acquisition and project clearances remain difficult in many regions, often leading to execution delays and cost overruns. While such issues affect most renewable-energy projects, they tend to be more acute for wind energy, which requires large, contiguous land parcels and multiple statutory approvals. Beyond sectoral constraints, the wind industry is adjusting to recent directives of the Supreme Court to protect the critically endangered Great Indian Bustard (GIB). In a key judgment this month, the court held that conserving GIB habitat was “non-negotiable” and redrew priority zones in Rajasthan and Gujarat, where new wind turbines and major transmission lines are barred and expanding existing projects is restricted. The court also identified “no-go” areas where high-risk overhead lines are prohibited to prevent bird collisions. While these measures bring regulatory clarity, they add to operational complexities and costs. 
To sustain momentum and achieve its long-term goals of clean-energy transition, including ambitious targets of roughly 100 Gw of wind capacity by 2030, India must address these challenges urgently. Accelerating transmission upgrades, streamlining clearances, expanding battery storage and hybrid renewable auctions, and ensuring bankable long-term offtake agreements will be critical. Balancing environmental conservation with energy expansion will also require clear, consistent regulatory frameworks that give developers certainty while protecting vital ecosystems.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Where is your daughter planning to study? New routes after liberalisation

Premium

EVs help, but Delhi's air pollution problem needs more than adoption

Premium

Securities Markets Code is a welcome step for simpler market regulation

Premium

India cannot fix its education brain drain without globalising at home

Premium

Clinging to the H-1B lottery has finally caught up with Indian ITeS

Topics :Business Standard Editorial CommentEditorial CommentBS OpinionWind energyMNRErenewable energy

First Published: Dec 28 2025 | 11:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story