Wind power's rebound is real, but India must fix the bottlenecks soon

Wind energy in India this year achieved a landmark recovery. According to the latest BloombergNEF (BNEF) report, India is expected to add an estimated 6.2 gigawatts (Gw) of wind capacity this year, the highest annual addition from the previous record of 4.2 Gw set in 2017, with 5.8 Gw of new capacity already added through November. This has helped India rise to third position, after China and the United States (US), in wind capacity addition, ahead of countries such as Brazil and Germany. Another factor behind this is the spillover of projects that were originally expected to be commissioned last year but were held back due to the lack of grid connectivity. Grid access has historically been a bottleneck for developers of renewable energy because transmission infrastructure typically takes far longer to plan and build than a solar or wind project itself. This bottleneck began to ease towards the end of last year, when key projects in grid expansion in wind-rich states such as Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Karnataka were commissioned, with more capacity added early this year.
Wind’s rebound is part of broader acceleration in renewable energy. According to the data from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), India added a combined 21.9 Gw of solar and wind capacity in the first half of this year, a 56 per cent increase over the same period last year. Solar installations increased by 51.6 per cent year-on-year, while wind capacity grew by a sharper 82 per cent. India’s renewable capacity now stands at around 234 Gw (including 54 Gw of wind power), with non-fossil sources accounting for over half the installed power capacity, reinforcing the country’s clean-energy transition.
One of the ongoing issues is the slow signing of power-purchase agreements (PPAs). Many states struggle to finalise long-term contracts with developers, creating uncertainty around offtake and revenue streams. Alongside this, land acquisition and project clearances remain difficult in many regions, often leading to execution delays and cost overruns. While such issues affect most renewable-energy projects, they tend to be more acute for wind energy, which requires large, contiguous land parcels and multiple statutory approvals. Beyond sectoral constraints, the wind industry is adjusting to recent directives of the Supreme Court to protect the critically endangered Great Indian Bustard (GIB). In a key judgment this month, the court held that conserving GIB habitat was “non-negotiable” and redrew priority zones in Rajasthan and Gujarat, where new wind turbines and major transmission lines are barred and expanding existing projects is restricted. The court also identified “no-go” areas where high-risk overhead lines are prohibited to prevent bird collisions. While these measures bring regulatory clarity, they add to operational complexities and costs.
To sustain momentum and achieve its long-term goals of clean-energy transition, including ambitious targets of roughly 100 Gw of wind capacity by 2030, India must address these challenges urgently. Accelerating transmission upgrades, streamlining clearances, expanding battery storage and hybrid renewable auctions, and ensuring bankable long-term offtake agreements will be critical. Balancing environmental conservation with energy expansion will also require clear, consistent regulatory frameworks that give developers certainty while protecting vital ecosystems.