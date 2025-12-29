US returns to WTO reform debate, but on terms that unsettle the system

It is unusual for the United States’ (US’) federal government, under President Donald Trump, to take a constructive approach to multilateral affairs. It is far more likely to exit agreements, declare them disadvantageous and abrogated, and generally take a “burn it all down” approach to global governance. The President himself has long believed that trading arrangements are in particular designed unfairly as far as the US is concerned. It is both unexpected and welcome, therefore, that Washington has submitted a memorandum to the World Trade Organization (WTO), detailing its concerns when it comes to the operation and possible reform of the institution. It has also paid its dues to the WTO for both 2024 and 2025. This suggests that even the Trump administration retains some hope that the institution might be salvaged. It should be noted that subverting the WTO is not a priority of the Republicans alone. The previous administration of Joe Biden did not just delay payments but also continued to veto the operation of the organisation’s appellate body, without which it is toothless when it comes to dispute settlements. And when the WTO ruled that restrictions imposed on the import of steel and other items in the first Trump term was illegal, it was the Biden administration that declared that it was refusing to acknowledge or follow the ruling.