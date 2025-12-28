Fare hikes take Indian Railways one step forward, many more still to go

The Railways has described the move as “modest” and calibrated to impose a minimal burden on travellers. To this end, suburban and monthly season tickets and fares for ordinary class up to 215 km have been kept unchanged. Fares for air-conditioned classes and non-air-conditioned classes on mail and express trains will go up by 2 paise a km. Fares for non-air-conditioned travel on ordinary trains will increase by 1 paisa a km for journeys of more than 215 km. The Railways expects to earn ₹600 crore more from this latest round of increases for FY26 in addition to the ₹1,500 crore from the earlier round. This additional revenue, though much needed, is unlikely to alter the basic structure of the railways’ earnings, over 60 per cent of which derive from freight services, or make a significant difference to the operating ratio (the ratio of operating expenses to traffic earnings), which hovers at 98 per cent. Before the fare increases, under recoveries on passenger fares — which were largely seen as fulfilling the Railways’ social obligations — amounted to more than 40 per cent of the ticket cost. This deficit is bridged by freight rates, which derive from the Railways’ near monopoly on the bulk transport. The irony is that this cross-subsidy is dependent on a steadily dwindling market share vis-à-vis the private network of road transport.