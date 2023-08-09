Steps worth taking

India’s recent constitutional history has featured an uneasy relationship between the three branches of the state. In particular, the executive and legislature have sought often to corral the judiciary. It would be natural, therefore, for observers — including some in the higher judiciary — to look with a jaundiced eye on advice from the legislature on reforming India’s courts. It would be a mistake, however, to apply this sort of filter to the recent report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice. This report, which was tabled in Parliament recently, came up with some well-argued recommendations on judicial reform. Some of these have been bouncing around in the policy world for a while, and others are relatively new — but all of them deserve careful and open-minded scrutiny.

One important suggestion is twofold: That the retirement age for judges be raised and that post-retirement public appointments for judges be “reassessed”. This is a clear response to increasing public concern that the impartiality of judges is compromised if they are also hoping for a good decade of post-retirement work in bodies funded by the public exchequer, and to which they would be appointed by the executive. There is no need to suggest that particular decisions were influenced by the possibility of post-retirement appointments to make the argument that the incentive system for judges must be restored to equilibrium; all that needs to be said is that as it stands, the executive has too much control over judges’ futures for the system to work perfectly.