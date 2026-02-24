The data centre rush: India must ensure that investment is sustainable

Various states, including Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, have sought to attract data centres to India. It is vital, however, to remember that large-scale investment will fructify only if such expenditure is seen to be profitable. Some large global companies — possible buyers of compute capacity, from Reliance and Adani — have already scaled up their investment so much over the past year that analysts are beginning to question when and how they will make a sufficient return. It is crucial that both the financial sector, including state-controlled banks, and the government in general remain mindful of the potential risks involved. These should be left to those who have the cash on hand to take bets worth tens of billions of dollars. It is also important to ensure that this does not wind up leading to an economic dependence on any one geography — whether the countries providing the chips and critical minerals that go into data centres, or the one hosting the companies that buy capacity. This investment is a gain for the Indian economy. However, it will be important to ensure that it is sustainable.