A battle of attrition: Peace remains elusive in Ukraine as war drags on

Russia’s full-scale assault on Ukraine, now into its fifth year, has descended into a war of attrition. Even ignoring the exaggerated estimates from both sides, the casualty rates are staggering. According to the independent think-tank Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), Russia has suffered 1.2 million casualties (killed, wounded, and missing) with some 325,000 killed since February 2022. For Ukraine, the figures are 600,000 casualties and 140,000 deaths (the figures exclude civilian casualties). Despite this, Russia, a country with more than three times Ukraine’s population and access to abundant natural resources, has made scant inroads beyond the territory it controlled in March 2022, the peak of its advance. Then, Russia held about 26 per cent of Ukrainian territory (including Crimea, which it annexed in 2014). Today, advancing at a pace slower than the trench warfare of World War I, Russia holds about 20 per cent of Ukrainian territory. In 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin presented his Ukrainian invasion as a bulwark against the expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) into historical Russian spheres of influence. Since then, Finland and Sweden, two countries that share borders with Russia, have shed their neutrality and signed on to Nato.
Yet the tenacity of either side remains unabated — a situation that will test the resolve of their allies, China and Europe. Despite an unprecedented level of economic sanctions, Russia’s earnings from sales of natural resources to a broad swathe of countries (including the United States and some in Europe) have defied Western predictions of economic collapse. In 2025, it became the world’s ninth-largest economy, up from 11th before 2022. But spiralling inflation and shrinking consumer demand could take its toll sooner rather than later. Its staying power appears to be increasingly dependent on China, with which it had declared a “no limits partnership” a few weeks ahead of Russia’s invasion. Since October last year, Western reports suggest that China has extended its support for Russia’s war through expanded supplies of critical drone components, satellite intelligence, and closer military cooperation, even as it has upped oil and natural gas purchases.