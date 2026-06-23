The Greenspan era: "Great moderation" can lead to great disruption

By the standards that were set for him, however, Greenspan could have said that he fulfilled his mandate better than anyone could ask for. He was told to keep the inflation rate and unemployment low, as well as low long-term interest rates. All three of his targets consistently improved under his chairmanship. There can be no doubt, however, that as a regulator and as an overseer of long-term macroeconomic stability, his actions left a great deal to be desired. Many have concluded this was a consequence of his ideological predilection towards laissez-faire libertarianism. But a more logical analysis would be that his official mandates for monetary policy conflicted too often with these other responsibilities. If lax oversight and propping up equities helped him keep unemployment low without juicing inflation, he would do so — even though, as a regulator, he should have been more careful. His entire career, in fact, is a reminder that institutional design rather than ideology determines incentives — and that it is not a great idea to combine multiple roles, such as regulator and monetary-policy architect, in a single body.